BALTIMORE, MD. — Myrtle Long Haldeman, 96, died peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland, with family by her side. Myrtle was born May 21, 1924, in Hagerstown, Maryland, to Frank and Katie (Grossnickle) Long. Myrtle was the youngest of four children, who at age 5 was to become her widowed mother's "little sunshine." She married Daniel C. Haldeman on June 5, 1946, at the Welsh Run Church of the Brethren. A dynamo, Myrtle was a minister's wife, a teacher who started in a one-room school house, developed her own nursery school, and completed her career as a much loved and respected elementary school teacher in Howard County, Maryland. She was irrepressible. Known for her "lead foot" she managed to get her own five active children to school events on time. Retiring with her husband to their Christmas tree farm in Pennslyvania, Myrtle continued her bountiful and exuberant life. Taking a writing correspondence course, Myrtle became a published author of Cassie, The Girl with the Hero's Heart and Cassie after Antietam. Equal to her writing was her love of painting. A wonderful copyist in oils and creating her original works, Myrtle left beautiful art for her family to enjoy. A woman of faith, she saw nature and gardening as God's work, getting strength from both. She was an avid traveler, seeking to learn from many Elder Hostel experiences. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel C. Haldeman and her daughter, Patricia (Patty) Wise. She is survived by four of her children and their spouses, Nancy Haldeman and Lorene Hale of Corvallis, Oregon, Daniel and Karin Haldeman of Harlemville, New York, Kate and Mark Appler of Mount Airy, Bonnie and Louis Pomerantz of Chelsea, Vermont, and also Patty's husband, Dan Wise of Ellicott City, Maryland, as well as 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Amigos de Honduras, c/o Chet Thomas PO Box 98293, Seattle, WA 98198-0293 which Myrtle ardently supported for many years. In consideration of COVID-19, a memorial service is being planned for the summer of 2021 in Hagerstown. Those that wish to receive notice of the memorial service, please send your contact information to appler.kate@gmail.com.