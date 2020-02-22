|
CANA, Va. — Mrs. Myrtle Massie "Toots" Combs Melton, 91, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born in Surry County, Aug. 30, 1928, to the late Dolphus "Dolph" and Neva Cook Combs. Mrs. Melton was a gentle, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a faithful member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, James Russell Melton; her daughters and sons-in-law, Bonnie and Sherman Easter, Tammy and Mike Hill, Vickie and Ed Barnes, and Trudy and Tim Towe; and a son, Terry Melton; 17 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Jo and Ronald Jarrell; brothers and sister-in-law, Jack and Dot Combs and Clayton and Ethel Combs; step-sisters, Irene King, Willie Sue Walker, Imogene Combs, and Helen Hiatt; a step sister-in-law, Mildred Johnson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Melton was preceded in death by a son, Leslie Melton; her step-mother, Emily "Mamie" Hall Combs; sisters Minnie Combs, and Virginia "Pat" King; a step-sister, Betty Gentry; brother Bobby Combs; step-brothers, Clyde Johnson and Bernie Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev Kevin Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Oak Ridge on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020