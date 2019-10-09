|
|
MOCKSVILLE — Mrs. Nancy Jane Greene Beasley, 84, of Mocksville, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born Dec. 29, 1934, to the late William and Eunice Holloway Greene. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with services conducted by Pastor Ernest Brown. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019