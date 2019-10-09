Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Beasley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Beasley Obituary

MOCKSVILLE — Mrs. Nancy Jane Greene Beasley, 84, of Mocksville, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born Dec. 29, 1934, to the late William and Eunice Holloway Greene. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with services conducted by Pastor Ernest Brown. There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now