Mrs. Nancy Opalene Horton Combs, 70, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at her home in Surry County. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 51 years, Chester Ezekiel Combs; her daughter, Crystal Nicole Duncan (Wesley); her son, Jarrett Neil Combs (Adrienne); and her grandchildren whom she adored with all her heart, Samuel, Hunter, Joshua, Sarah, Ellie, Murphy, and Dacie-Grace (whom she nicknamed, "Dacie-Mae"). Born on May 12, 1948, and raised in Carroll County, Virginia, the daughter of Isaac Brooks Horton and Laura Elizabeth Roseberry Horton, Mrs. Combs spent most of her life in Surry County, where she lived, worked, raised a family, and retired (from PVH). She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Brooks Horton and Laura Elizabeth Roseberry Horton; her son, Todd Jeffrey Combs; and her siblings, Isaac Raymond Horton, William Clearin Horton, Cecil Clyde Horton, Alta Clementine Horton Sumner, Louise Elizabeth Horton Sawyers, Vita Gertrude Horton Goad, Virginia Irene Horton Brim, Daisy Allene Horton Shockley, and an infant brother. Mrs. Combs was passionate about sightseeing, colorful flowers, her family, and close friends. Visitation will be held at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, on Sunday, Feb. 10, beginning at 3 p.m, with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. Mrs. Combs will be buried at Henley Cemetery in Carroll County, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.