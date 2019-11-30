|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Nancy Marion Dezern, 81, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at Village Care of King. She was born to Newton Claude and Ella Viola Hardy Marion, Feb. 9, 1938, in Surry County. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons and daughters-in-law, Dale (Jacqueline) Dezern, Darrell (Shari) Dezern; six grandchildren, Misty Wall, Amber (Dustin) Baker, Kevin (Mary Ann) Dezern, Nikki Dezern, Lindsey Dezern, and Ashley Dezern; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Hazel Tucker and Beulah Gray Perkins; one brother, Wilbur Marion; and many special friends, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dezern was preceded in death by her parents; by her loving husband, Clyde Dezern; two brothers, Claude Burton Marion and Tony Marion (infant); and a special nephew, Forrest Fulton. Mrs. Dezern was an avid reader and enjoyed crafting and gardening. She will be missed deeply by those who knew and loved her. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the caring staff at Village Care of King. "They were a Godsend to Mom and our family during her stay at Village Care." Family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinnacle View Baptist Church with the funeral service being conducted at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Pilot View United Methodist Church Cemetery. Kevin Dezern will be officiating. The family will be at Pinnacle View Fellowship Hall at the conclusion of the services. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Dezern family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019