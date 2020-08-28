Nancy Edmonds

DOBSON — Nancy Goings Edmonds, age 81, of Dobson, passed away on Thursday, August 27, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. She was born in Surry County on May 19, 1939, to the late Boyd Grant Goings and to the late Vera Gentry Goings. Mrs. Edmonds graduated from Beulah High School and Appalachian State Teachers College before devoting her entire professional career to being a school teacher in the Surry County Schools system. She spent one year teaching at North Surry High School before moving on to Lowgap Elementary School where she taught for 11 years. The final 18 years of her career, she taught at J. Sam Gentry Middle School where she was named Teacher of the Year during the school's first year. Mrs. Edmonds retired from teaching in 1994. She was a devoted member of Salem Baptist Church in Dobson since 1963. Surviving are her three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Deanna Edmonds of Dobson, Joel Edmonds of Mount Airy, Josh and Nicole Edmonds of Apex; three beloved grandchildren, Callie Edmonds, Brady Edmonds, Jacob Edmonds of Dobson; and one sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Aaron Draughon of Mount Airy. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Salem Baptist Church in Dobson, with Rev. David Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Her body will lie in state at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of her service at 3 p.m. There will be no formal services held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made either to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home (945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017) or to the Glenn Robertson Scholarship (c/o SCC Foundation, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson, NC 27017). Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Edmonds family.