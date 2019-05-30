Mrs. Nancy Bernice Burkhart Johnson, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Johnson was born May 27, 1937, in Surry County, one of six children born to the late Victor James and Violet Goins Burkhart. Nancy retired from Proctor-Silex Inc. and was a member of The Peoples Church. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Bonnie and Emerson Collins of Mount Airy and Lisa Tate of Westfield; six sons and a daughter-in-law, Tommy Burkhart of Claudville, Virginia, Donnie Bowman of Westfield, Dale Bowman of the home, Jeff and Pat Bowman and Duke Boyd, all of Mount Airy, and Tony Boyd of Waurika, Oklahoma; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jettie and Michael Epperson of Ararat, Virginia, and Judy and Roger Gwyn and Pansy Sechrist, all of Mount Airy; and a brother, James Aaron Burkhart of Mount Airy. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Johnson; a daughter, Connie Boyd; two grandchildren, Justin Tate and Tracie Tilley; and a sister, Betty Burkhart. The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Brian Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in the Slate Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.