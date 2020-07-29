PINNACLE —Mrs. Nancy Craver Kirby, 71, of Pinnacle, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born March 26, 1949, to the late Joe Craver and Emma Tesh Craver. Nancy was raised in Winston-Salem. Nancy and her late husband, Nelson Kirby, later resided in Pinnacle. They owned and operated Active Wear & Specialty Sales, a company in Winston-Salem that supplied dance supplies for dance studios throughout North Carolina. Nancy spent her free time gardening, raising her collies and golden retrievers, attending dance recitals, sharing meals with her numerous friends, and traveling. She was known for her kind demeanor both in what she said and wrote. She enjoyed going to Charleston and the beach with her late husband, and following his passing, she spent most holidays and birthdays with family in Florida. Nancy is survived by her sister, Jerrie Craver Richardson, niece, Inga R. Warren (Trey), their children, Emma Jane, Livi, and James Warren, all of Amelia Island, Florida, and several cousins in and around the Winston-Salem area. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shoals Volunteer Fire Department, 2964 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 3, at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Steve Craver officiating. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Kirby. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.