Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Brown Combs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Lee Brown Combs Obituary

Mrs. Nancy Lee Brown Combs, 83, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at her home Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born Jan. 29, 1936, in Patrick County to the late John Franklin and Helen Loraine Beasley Brown. Mrs. Combs was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend with unfaltering faith. She served as secretary and treasurer at Oak Ridge Baptist Church for over 40 years. She retired from the Carroll County School System after many dedicated years as secretary at St. Paul School. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Kevin and Crystal Combs; grandchildren, Matthew, Makayla and Madison Combs; great grandchildren, Rhylin, Raegan and Deacon; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Combs was preceded in death by her husband Bobby J. Combs; and a sister Ruth Barker; and brothers, Ed, Bud, and Richard Brown. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. David Sechrist and Rev. Roland McCraw officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Trish Semones for the exceptional care given to Mrs. Combs during her declining health. Flowers will be accepted or memorials contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy will be assisting the Combs family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now