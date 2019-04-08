Mrs. Nancy Lee Brown Combs, 83, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at her home Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born Jan. 29, 1936, in Patrick County to the late John Franklin and Helen Loraine Beasley Brown. Mrs. Combs was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend with unfaltering faith. She served as secretary and treasurer at Oak Ridge Baptist Church for over 40 years. She retired from the Carroll County School System after many dedicated years as secretary at St. Paul School. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Kevin and Crystal Combs; grandchildren, Matthew, Makayla and Madison Combs; great grandchildren, Rhylin, Raegan and Deacon; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Combs was preceded in death by her husband Bobby J. Combs; and a sister Ruth Barker; and brothers, Ed, Bud, and Richard Brown. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. David Sechrist and Rev. Roland McCraw officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Trish Semones for the exceptional care given to Mrs. Combs during her declining health. Flowers will be accepted or memorials contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy will be assisting the Combs family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.