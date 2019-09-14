Home

Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Little Mountain Baptist Church
Mrs. Nancy Ruth Atkins Stevenson, 65, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Forsyth County on Jan. 29, 1954, to the late Clifton and Mary Ruth Hutson Atkins. Mrs. Stevenson was a loving homemaker, and a member of Temple Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Marion and partner, Cody Bowman; a son and daughter-in-law, KC and Brandy Marion; step-children Scott Stevenson, Trent and Ginger Stevenson, Lesa and Jerry Samuels, and Jennifer Baker; grandchildren Alex, Kenley, Aubree, and Caroline; step-grandchildren Tyler and Scarlett, Abby, Karina and Dustin, Timmy, Chelsey, Bryan and Madison, Tanner, Eric, Ayden, Ashton and Lynnze; six step-great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law Helen and John Gwyn, Audrey and Dennis Freeman; brothers and sister-in-law Joe Atkins, Johnny and Jan Atkins, Twain Atkins, Pauline Atkins; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stevenson was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Stevenson, and a brother, David Atkins. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at Little Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Stone and the Rev. Joe Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Little Mountain Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
