MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Nancy Adams Thacker, 88, of Myrtle Beach, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away Monday April 13, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. Mrs. Thacker was born Nov. 6, 1931, in Surry County, the daughter of the late George and Georgia Fulcher Adams. Following her retirement from First National Bank (Bank of America), she worked at Mount Airy Credit Bureau. Nancy was a graduate of Mount Airy High School, class of 1950, and was a member of the Mount Airy Friends Meeting. She also volunteered at the Surry County Health Department, Northern Regional Hospital and was a member of the Home Extension Club. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Thacker Arnold; her granddaughters, Sarah S. Steytler and Elizabeth Scott Norris and her husband, Brian; her great-grandchildren, Madison Qualkenbush, Jacob Qualkenbush, Lydia Norris, and Lauren Norris; her bonus granddaughter, Jennifer Yarborough and her husband, Jason; her bonus great-grandchildren, Jemma Steytler, Aidan Steytler, Alex Yarborough, Ethan Yarborough, and Seth Yarborough; many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Brant Adams and his wife, Ginger; and special great-nieces, Lindsay Adams, Lauren Adams, and Lacey Adams; half-sister, Katie Lee, and left behind a dear friend and classmate Clara Welch. In addition to parents, Mrs. Thacker was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Thacker; her son-in-law, Randall "Butch" Arnold; a grandson-in-law, Warren Steytler; and her brother, George Mack Adams. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Airy Friends Meeting General Fund, 109 West Wilson Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Salem United Methodist Church General Fund, 124 Myers Drive, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.