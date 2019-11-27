|
|
WESTFIELD — Miss Nancy Ann Thomas, 77, of Westfield, passed away on Tuesday evening, Nov. 26, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on Oct. 9, 1942, to the late Ashby Benton Thomas and Lena Kivett Thomas. She was a loving sister and friend to all that knew her. Miss Thomas is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lena and Whit Reddick and Peggy Thomas Wood; a brother and sister-in-law, Calvin "Chico" and Geraldine Thomas; two nephews, Todd Nunn and George Reddick, III; and numerous friends. In addition to her parents, Miss Thomas was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Eli Thomas. A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. in the Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Terry Coe officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 10 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019