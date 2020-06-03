Nancy Shore Culler Twitty, born on March 10, 1939, in Siloam, to the late Sidney Joseph and Ida Mae Johnson Shore, passed away into eternal happiness with her daughters by her side on June 2, 2020, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living. Nancy graduated from Copeland High School in 1957 and attended Surry Community College. She retired as a Quality Control auditor at Cross Creek Apparel, traveling to many plants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Nancy was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, serving on many different committees over the years. She enjoyed sewing, but her all-time passion was flower gardening, and being outside. Nancy loved her family, survivors include her husband, Donald Twitty of the home; daughters, Jane Culler Tesh, and Donna Culler Hall and husband, Larry all of Mount Airy; grandchildren and spouses, Crystal Hamlin (David), Sara Allen (J.D.) of Mount Airy, Sydney Davis (Alex), Ben Davis (Ruth Ann) all of Winston-Salem, Ryan Powers of Mount Airy, Sheree Booth (Wayne) of King; great-grandchildren, Sam Hamlin, Gavin Allen, Jacob Tally, Shelby Uselton (Jason); brothers Roger Shore (Bessie) of King, Pete Shore (Sheryl) of Siloam; sister, Kathryn Whitaker of Walkertown; her fur baby who was always by her side, Oreo; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Craig Tesh; a brother, Henry S. Shore; and a sister, Ruth S. Stone. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a service will be held in the chapel at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Thursday, June 4, with Rev. Jay Meadows and Rev. Roger Gilbert officiating. Anyone that would like to pay their respect may do so from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care and Twelve Oaks Assisted Living for all the great care and compassion given to Nancy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.