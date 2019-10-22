|
Mrs. Nancy Ruth Nichols Vaughn, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center in Yadkinville. She was born in Surry County on May 10, 1931, to the late Thomas and Filomena Migliore Nichols. Mrs. Vaughn retired from Sprint and was a member of Haymore Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Marisa and Bo Miller; a son, Grayson Vaughn and fiancée Emily Smith; grandchildren, Maegan Sydnor, Sara Broadway, William Jake Sydnor, Katie Miller, Jesse Vaughn, and Charlie Smith; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Shelton; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vaughn was preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Hendrick Vaughn; a grandchild, Tripp Miller; sisters, Hilda Nichols, and Lucy Shaw; a brother, Jack Nichols. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019