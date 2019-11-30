|
Mrs. Naomi Andrews Slate, 90, of Mount Airy, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Mrs. Slate was born in Sparta, Alleghany County, Jan. 20, 1929, the daughter of the late Paul and Verna Brown Andrews. She graduated from Sparta High School as valedictorian, and received her nursing degree from Martin Memorial School of Nursing in 1951. Mrs. Slate was honored as one of the great 100 nurses in North Carolina in 1993, and retired from the Surry County Health Department. She was a member of Christ Community Church of Mount Airy. Surviving are three daughters and sons in law, Doris and Bill Walls, Janet and William Rivenbark, and Donna Slate Hiatt; one son and daughter in law, R. Kent and Myra Slate; grandchildren, Commander Rob Walls (Ashley), Ashton Slate, Tyler Hiatt (Tracy), Zachary Slate Rivenbark (Caroline Evans), Grant Rivenbark (Angela), Scott Rivenbark (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Warren, Vera, Miriam, Taylor, Charleigh, Cody, and Grace; sister, Helen Edwards; brothers, Clinton Andrews, Richard Andrews, Arlon Andrews, David Andrews; sister-in-law, Ruby Creed; special neighbor friends, Joyce Fulk and Fred and Ann Marchi. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Slate was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Bobby Alvin Slate, and two brothers, Alton Andrews, and Roger Andrews. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Chapel with Dr. David Brady officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Community Church, P.O. Box 1263, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.