Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
1946 - 2020
Nathan Holyfield Obituary

ARARAT — Mr. Nathan William Holyfield, 73, of Ararat, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Surry County on Oct. 15, 1946, to the late Willie Russell and Thelma Mae Johnson Holyfield. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donny Holyfield and the Rev. Michael Harrell officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
