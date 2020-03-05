|
ARARAT — Mr. Nathan William Holyfield, 73, of Ararat, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Surry County on Oct. 15, 1946, to the late Willie Russell and Thelma Mae Johnson Holyfield. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donny Holyfield and the Rev. Michael Harrell officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020