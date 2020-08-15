1/
Nathaniel Mayes
1938 - 2020
Mr. Nathaniel Monroe "Buck" Mayes, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday night, Aug. 12, 2020, in the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Mayes was born June 13, 1938, in Surry County, one of seven children born to the late Swanson Monroe and Effie Fannie Parker Mayes. Buck served our country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in England during the Vietnam War. After 10 years of service in the Armed Forces, he was a stay-at-home dad, providing a beautiful and well-manicured home for his family. He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Mayes Mayes of Dobson; a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Dwight Cave of Mount Airy; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Emily Mayes of Dobson; two grandchildren, Jessica Johnson and her husband, Adam, and Christian Mayes and his special friend, Stephanie Hiatt, all of Dobson; four great-grandchildren, Layne McCreary of Mount Airy and Kenley Johnson, Aubrey Kate Johnson, and Ryan Johnson, all of Dobson; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda and Danny Hooker and Sylvia Hayden, all of Mount Airy; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Leon and Betty Mayes, Wayne and Tammy Mayes, and Roger Mayes, all of Mount Airy; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vincent and Nanette Woodage of Sherman, CT; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mayes was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Valerie Woodage Mayes; a grandson, Joshua Adam "Josh" McCreary; and an infant brother. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private service will be held for the family, with military honors by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville, VA, Dr. David A. Majure, the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital, and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Becky Davis and Angel Goins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
