Mrs. Nellie Childress Perdue, age 92 of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. She was born Feb. 15, 1927, in Surry County to the late William Osburne and Mary Etta Gill Childress. She was a graduate of Martin Memorial School of Nursing and was retired from Northern Regional Hospital as a nursing supervisor. She was a member of Bannertown Baptist Church where she served in various capacities. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah Love, Dianne Warney and husband, Greg; a son, Doyle Perdue Jr.; grandchildren and spouses, Kimberly Johnson and husband, Wesley, Kara Neill and husband, Jason, Kathryn Payne and husband, Stephen, Karlie Hudson and husband, Scott, and Doyle L Perdue and wife, Elizabeth; four great-grandchildren, Evyn Faith Johnson. Emery Grace Johnson, Ensley Love Johnson, and Madelyn Harper Payne. In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle C. Perdue; two sisters, Mable Nichols and Bonnie Pike; and four brothers, Bill Childress, Roy C. Childress, James C. Childress and Everett Childress. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Bannertown Baptist Church. The service will be conducted by Rev. Mickey Cogdill. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Monday at Bannertown Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bannertown Baptist Church Building Fund, 1835 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020