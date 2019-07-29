Home

Mrs. Nellie Ruth Golding, 91, of Mount Airy, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County on Oct. 8, 1927, to the late John C. Sr. and Pearl Tolbert Rose. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 12:30 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Loman officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Moody Funeral Home.

