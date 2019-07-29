|
Mrs. Nellie Ruth Golding, 91, of Mount Airy, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County on Oct. 8, 1927, to the late John C. Sr. and Pearl Tolbert Rose. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 12:30 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Loman officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Moody Funeral Home.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 29 to July 30, 2019