Nicolas Rodriguez
2000 - 2020
Nicolas Manuel Rodriguez, 20, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home. He was born April 7, 2000, in Surry County, to Rodrigo Rodriguez and Nicole Davis. Nic was an amazing young soul. He was just infectious everywhere he went, no matter who was around, including family, friends, strangers, etc. When he walked in a room, everyone immediately smiled because that was what he did, 24/7, smile, and it was very contagious. He brought so much joy to his family and to this community. He was so loved by many, as we have seen on TV and social media. He definitely left his mark on everyone and everything around him. We just want everyone to remember him as he was before he left this temporary home and now resides in his forever home with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Nicolas is survived by his father, Rodrigo Rodriguez; his mother, Nicole Davis; his grandmothers, Carol Conner and Bertolda Rodriguez; his brothers, Alex Rodriguez, Austin Smith, and King Motley; his sisters, Erika Rodriguez, Raven Motley, Mia Motley, Mazi Motley, Sabrina Rodriguez, and Aleesya Rodriguez; his uncles, Juventino Rodriguez, Onorio Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez, and Paulino Rodriguez; and many, many cousins, who he truly loved. Mr. Rodriguez was preceded in death by a great-uncle, Sampson Rodriguez; and a cousin, Evelyn Josephina Galarza-Rodriguez. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m. at The Peoples Church Cemetery, with Pastor David Kern officiating. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Rodriguez family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
The Peoples Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
