Mrs. Nina Christine Culler, age 79, of Mount Airy passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, from complications after surgery. Mrs. Culler was born in Surry County on July 31, 1939, the daughter of the late Robert and Ollie Hall Matthews. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and was retired from Renfro Corp after 32 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Culler; sisters Martha Ann Pennix, Janie Nunn, Irma Mason, Mary Francis Baldwin; brothers Bobby Matthews and Roger Matthews. Surviving are her daughter, Judy Dowell and husband Michael; two sons Jeff Culler and wife Deborah and Randy Culler and partner Denise; grandchildren, Jessica Dowell Gajewski and husband Adam, Amanda Culler, and Adam Culler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, June 2, at Moody Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Culler Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.