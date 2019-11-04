Home

Nina Marshall Obituary

ARARAT, VA — Mrs. Nina Mae Niten Marshall, 83, of Ararat, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Patrick County on April 28, 1936, to the late Euel Columbus and Annie Nancy Jane Keith Niten. Mrs. Marshall was retired from Spencer's and a member of Raven Rock Wesleyan Church. Nina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Ruby Jane Boles, Ritha Mae and James Jones, Ronda Atkinson; grandchildren, Alicia June Lambert, Annie Mae Belton, Jesse James Jones, Michael Allen Griffith, and a special grandson, William Curtis "BJ" Griffith; great-grandchildren, Cassady June Lambert, Dillan Thomas Lambert, Gracie Mae Belton, and Joshua Ryan Belton; a sister, Ermie Marshall; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her husband, Garfield Curtis Marshall; sisters, Etta Smith, Ella Niten, and Rena Bowman; brothers, Edgar, John, and Bill Niten. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Young and the Rev. James Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Marshall Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
