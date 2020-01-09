|
|
Nina Glenn Yokley, 78, passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Glenn was born in Mount Airy on Sept. 10, 1941, to the late Nina Hoffman and John Hale Yokley Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Hale Yokley Jr., and her niece Charlotte Weatherly Yokley. She is survived by her nieces, Sheldon Yokley Fowler and Allyson Yokley Ferguson; and husband John; a great-niece Charlotte Ivey Ferguson and several great-nephews, John Cooper Fowler III, Alexander Lanier Fowler, William Pearce Fowler, Charles Hale Ferguson, and Smith Groome Ferguson, all of Charleston, South Carolina. She attended Mount Airy High School, Mt. Vernon College, and graduated from East Carolina University. She was a volunteer and supporter of several local organizations including Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera, Crisis Control Ministry and Art Works. She was a member of Home Moravian Church where she was actively involved in Women's Fellowship and faithfully worked on candles for the Candle Tea. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Home Moravian Church, 529 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 10 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at her home at 205 Tanners Mill Court, Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Oakdale Cemetery in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020