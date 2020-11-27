1/
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Nolie Mae Durham Boyles, 103, of Pilot Mountain, passed away early Friday morning, Nov. 27, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Mount Airy. Mrs. Boyles was born Sept. 19, 1917, in Stokes County, one of eight children born to the late James William and Margaret Elizabeth Smith Durham. Nolie married Durward Wadesworth Boyles on Dec. 25, 1940, in Hillsville, Virginia. She was a longtime employee of Perry Manufacturing, a housewife, and worked on the farm. She loved to cook, sew, plant and take care of flowers, and plant a garden. Nolie was a Christian and a member of the Primitive Baptist faith. She is survived by her children, Wade and Gaynell Boyles of Pilot Mountain, Dale and Ashley Boyles of Hoover, Alabama, and Gail Boyles of Dobson; her grandchildren, Shawn and Dena Jessup and Mendy and Mark Hiatt, all of Pilot Mountain, Scott and Kim Boyles of Troutman, Justin Boyles of Charlotte, Ashton Smith of Knoxville, Tennessee, Grayson Smith of Hoover, AL, and Kayla Branch of Winston-Salem; and seven great-grandchildren, Eli Jessup and Dylan Jessup, both of Pilot Mountain, Meghan Boyles of Atlanta, Georgia, Nicholas Boyles of Winston-Salem, Madison Boyles of Troutman, and Blake Boyles and Hunter Hiatt, both of Pilot Mountain. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Boyles was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeannette Boyles Jessup (2012); a son-in-law, Douglas Jessup (2002); and seven siblings. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. at Pilot Mountain City Cemetery, with the Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. No formal visitation will be held; however, family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living Facility and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Residents and Activity Fund at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living Facility, 1297 Galax Trail, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



