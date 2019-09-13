|
|
Mrs. Norma Jean Quesinberry Atkins, age 74, of Mount Airy, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 12, 1944, to the late Rupert Ray and Ida Mae Hutson Quesinberry. She was an Office Manager for Lanier Williams Realtors. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are a daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Tommy Ray Chapman; son, Rodney Atkins; step-grandchildren Scarlett and Savanah Chapman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donnies and Lonnie Johnson, Brenda and Ronnie Hall, Debra and Daniel Brindle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rex and Maedell Quesinberry, Larry and Rhonda Quesinberry, Gregory and Lynn Quesinberry, Jimmy and Jeraldine Quesinberry, Grant and Cindy Quesinberry; sister-in-law, Lou Quesinberry; special caregivers, Martha Johnson, Christine Mabe, Megan Gaizick, Hannah Kilby and Holly Whitaker; special friends, Janie McHone and Bonnie Culler. In addition to her parents Mrs. Atkins was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Clinton Atkins; and a brother, Roger Dale "Shorty" Quesinberry. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Larry Phillips. Burial will follow in Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC. 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019