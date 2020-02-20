|
Mrs. Norma Claire Midkiff Jones, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Jones was born in Surry County on August 5, 1933, to the late James and Pearl Brannock Midkiff. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. Mrs. Jones was a faithful member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy M. Jones; grandchildren and spouse, Christy and Billy Haynes, and David Bruce Marshall; great-grandchildren William J. Haynes and Hilary B. Haynes. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Hilary Jones; brothers, James Midkiff and Russell Midkiff. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Schuyler officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020