Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jones Obituary

Mrs. Norma Claire Midkiff Jones, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Jones was born in Surry County on August 5, 1933, to the late James and Pearl Brannock Midkiff. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. Mrs. Jones was a faithful member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy M. Jones; grandchildren and spouse, Christy and Billy Haynes, and David Bruce Marshall; great-grandchildren William J. Haynes and Hilary B. Haynes. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Hilary Jones; brothers, James Midkiff and Russell Midkiff. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Schuyler officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -