Norma Jean Bruner Taylor, 78, of Mount Airy, departed this world for her heavenly home on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home. She was born in Surry County on May 25, 1942, to the late Lacy Martin Bruner and the late Hester Wall Bruner. Norma was a devoted and loving mother, Mema, sister and friend. She will be missed by all. She cherished her family and was dearly loved by them. Norma was high-spirited, entertaining, and brought joy and laughter to her family, friends and everyone who knew her. She loved cooking for her family, fishing, and working in her flower beds and garden at home. Norma was a faithful member of Pilot Mountain Community Church and thoroughly enjoyed her church family. She made precious memories with her great-granddaughter Celia Rose. She treasured her little dog Lexie, who was a constant companion and brought her so much joy. She was a hair stylist for over 40 years and retired as owner of Norma Jean's Beauty Boutique. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Bruner and Billy Bruner. Surviving is her daughter, Rita Bingman Reynolds; son, Donald Bingman; one grandson, Cory Reynolds; one great-granddaughter, Celia Rose Reynolds; sister, Evelyn Allred; eight brothers and six sisters-in-law, Dean and Carolyn Bruner, Larry Bruner, Curtis Bruner, Ricky and Lavern Bruner, Tim and Donna Bruner, Dwight and Vicky Bruner, Steve and Anita Bruner, Greg and Susie Bruner; sister-in-law, Annie Mae Bruner. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a funeral service will be held in the chapel at 3 p.m. Nov. 26, at Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson. Anyone that would like to pay their respect may do so from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. before the services, with burial to follow in the Pine Hill Church Cemetery. Rev. Gary Sawyers will officiate the service. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hugh Chatham Memorial ICU along with the staff of the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.