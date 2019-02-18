Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Moravian Church Sanctuary
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Moravian Church
Mrs. Novijo Draughn Seivers, age 83, of Mount Airy, passed away at her home on Sunday morning Feb. 17, 2019. She was born in Surry County on April 23, 1935, to the late Ernest Howard Draughn and the late Hazel Virginia Marshall Draughn. Novijo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was the owner and operator of her Beauty Shop for more than 50 years, she loved her work and cherished her friendship with her customers. She was a member of Grace Moravian Church. Surviving are her husband, Kelvin Thomas Harry Seivers; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jeff Hemric; son, David Seivers; three grandchildren, Josh Hemric, Daniel and Erica Hemric, Kelly Atkins and Dillon Hawks; seven great-grandchildren, Abby Hemric, Reed Hemric, Bailey Atkins, Trampus Atkins, Carter Hemric, Ty Hemric, Maddie Grace Atkins; sister, Glenda Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Dean Draughn and Patricia Draughn; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the Sanctuary of Grace Moravian Church. Rev. Dr. Neil Routh will officiate the service. The family will receive friends in the Grace Moravian Church Sanctuary on Wednesday one hour before the service. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
