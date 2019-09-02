|
|
LOWGAP — Mr. Oke Dale Galyean, age 85, of Lowgap, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Galyean was born in Surry County on June 3, 1934, to Iveris and Grace Smith Galyean. He was a loving father, special grandfather and dear friends to so many. Mr. Galyean was a devoted member of Mountain View Baptist Church where he served in many capacities including deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was active in the Lowgap Ruritan Club where he was past president and was also past president of the Lowgap Wild Life Club. Mr. Galyean was an avid fisherman; beekeeper and he loved working in his boxwoods. His main love was teaching the Bible. He will be dearly missed by so many. Surviving are his son, Kenneth Dale Galyean; special family friends Tina and Robin Edwards and Gene Easter; grandchildren, Macey Edwards and Hunter Edwards; a sister, Verna Lowe; a brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Ruby Galyean and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Galyean was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Stanley Galyean; and a sister, Wilma Walker. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Mountain View Baptist Church by Rev. Ewell Vernon and Rev. Bill Spurlin. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 68, Lowgap, NC 27024. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019