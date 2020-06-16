Oneal Terry
MEADOWS OF DAN, Va. — Oneal Terry, age 82, of Meadows of Dan, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Patrick County on May 5, 1938, to the late Rex Harwood and Mecie Culler Terry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Terry was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Marshall. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Oneeda Webb Terry of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Opaleane and Dennis Marshall of Ararat; son Ronnie Terry of Meadows of Dan, a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Julia Terry of Meadows of Dan; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Marshall, Anthony Terry, Andrew Terry, Lucas Terry, Lillian Terry and Greely Terry; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; and a sister and brother-in-law, Ola Mae and Lenwood Bowman of Meadows of Dan; a brother, Oscar Terry of Stuart. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with Rev. Roland McCraw and Rev. Keith Bisher officiating. Burial will follow in the James Webb Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, but anyone is welcome to go by the funeral home to pay their respect on Thursday, June 18, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
