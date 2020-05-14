Opal Elaine Roddy Parker, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born Surry County on Dec. 29, 1931, the daughter of the late Winter Thomas Roddy and Elsie Mae Quesinberry Roddy. Mrs. Parker was a truck driver, specializing in delivering munitions all over the United States. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gene McDowell; her second husband, Grover Oliver Parker; a brother, Wayne Roddy; and two sisters, Mildred Odella Roddy and Grace Oma Simmons. She is survived by her four sons, James Larry McDowell, Thomas Gary McDowell, William Wayne McDowell and Barry Keith "Spook" McDowell; several grandchildren; and a sister, Eva Joy Harp. A private graveside service will be conducted at Jessup Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published in Mount Airy News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.