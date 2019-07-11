Home

Opal Taylor Obituary

Mrs. Opal Bond Taylor, 87, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. She was born in Surry County on August 23, 1931, to the late Lacy Nathan and Mamie Whitaker Bond. Mrs. Taylor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends, and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She loved everyone and never met a stranger. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Kaye Taylor, and Penny and Howie Young; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Tammy Taylor; grandchildren, Phillip Taylor, Shayla and Tanner Flippin, Nick Young, Jesse and Shelby Lloyd, J.R. and Erica Lloyd, Gina Causey, Mamie Branson; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Lillie Mae Haynes, Frances Norman, and Charlotte Campbell; brother and sister-in-law, Lacy Buck and Trish Bond; special friends, Julia Sawyers, and Sam Goins; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Otis Taylor; her second husband, Namon "Willie" Williams; sons, Ray Taylor, and Otis Wayne Taylor; a grandson, Otis Wayne Taylor, Jr.; three brothers, Billy, Tommy, and Demp Bond. A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Sawyers officiating. Burial will follow in Hutchens-Venable Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Central Continuing Care for the love and care given to Opal during her stay there that she loved dearly. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Mail Stop 800, Memphis, TN 38105-2794. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 11 to July 12, 2019
