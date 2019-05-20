Mr. Otis Gray Sisk, age 81, of Mount Airy, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Sisk was born in Stokes County on Sept. 7, 1937, to James Madison and Mary Lou Dalton Sisk. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and dear friend to so many. Mr. Sisk was a member of Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church where he served as deacon and song leader for many years. He dearly loved his family and loved his church family. Mr. Sisk enjoyed bowling, golfing and Senior Games where he received many medals for his accomplishments. Among the many who will always cherish his memory is devoted wife, Edna Moseley Sisk; a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Mike Mickey; a son, Ronnie G. Sisk; a stepson, Kevin Gillespie; grandchildren, Kayla Sisk, Evan Mickey (Anna), Tate Mickey, Lucas Mickey; his precious great-grandchildren, Cameron Sisk, Kayleigh Sisk, Willow McHone, and one on the way; a sister, Annabelle Faries; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry and Loedia Sisk, Bro. Paul and Ronalda Sisk, Kelly and Jane Sisk, Glenn and Sylvia Sisk, and Billy Sisk; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sisk was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Gray Sisk; a sister, Hulda Jones; and brothers, Herbert Sisk, Cardell Sisk, Odell Sisk, J.M. Sisk, Lesper Sisk, and Johnny Sisk. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel, by Elders Rodney Marshall, Scotty Marshall, Jimmy Joyce, and Gary Lowe. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family received friends Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church c/o Margie East, 2360 Simmons Road, Westfield, NC 27053. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.