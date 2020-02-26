|
LEXINGTON — Mrs. Pamela Starr Jackson Saunders, 64, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, after battling cancer for many years. Mrs. Saunders was born Nov. 25, 1955, in Surry County, the only child born to Lonnie Otto and Rachel Shelton Jackson. Pamela began her career at the Surry County Sheriff's Department. Later, she worked at Surry County Emergency Medical Services and served our local volunteer fire departments as a CPR instructor. Mrs. Saunders retired as an administrative assistant from the North Carolina Highway Patrol after 37 years of public service. Pamela was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in 2017 for her exemplary service to the citizens of North Carolina. She truly possessed a servant-minded attitude her entire adult life, and her model of leadership granted her much respect. Mrs. Saunders was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mount Airy. While residing in Lexington, she attended Bethesda United Methodist Church and taught the Fred Essick Sunday School Class. She is survived by her husband, Terry Lynn Saunders of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Mandy Miller of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Laney Miller and Jonah Miller, both of Greensboro; her parents, Lonnie Otto and Rachel Shelton Jackson of Mount Airy; her loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her mother-in-law, Martha Saunders of Wilmington. A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Alex L. Martin and Dr. Rick Jackson officiating. No formal visitation will be held. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by Dr. Steven M. Sorscher and staff at the Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020