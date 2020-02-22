|
|
CANA, Va. — Mrs. Pamela Carnes Williams, age 76, of Cana, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Williams was born in Jacksonville, FL, on Nov. 25, 1943, to Durham Elder and Marguerite Wortham Carnes. She used her master's degree in her career as librarian at Sand Hill Regional Library. She faithfully attended Cana Baptist Church for many years. Mrs. Williams was a loving mother, grandmother and dear friend who will be sorely missed. One of her favorite pastimes was attending activities at Cana Golden Agers where she made so many friends. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are daughters and sons-in-law, Paige and Daniel Combs, Kate and James Rue; a daughter-in-law, Emily Williams; grandchildren, Elizabeth Combs, Wyeth Williams, Hannah Rue, Lenora Williams and Olivia Combs; a very special cousin who was more like a brother, Worth Mitchell; and her extended family at Cana Adult Home where she lived. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, James Williams Jr.; a son, Ben Williams; and a granddaughter, Adrianne Combs. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cana Baptist Church by Rev. Russell Vass. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 500 E. Morehead St., Suite 2211, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020