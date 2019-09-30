|
DOBSON — Parker "Lee" Hatcher passed away at his home on Sept. 27, 2019. Lee was born in King's Park, Long Island, New York, and moved to Dobson to finish his high school education at Surry Central High School. Lee was a graduate of N.C. State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He resided in Gastonia during the 1980s, and raised two wonderful children. Lee moved to Dugspur, Virginia, in 1995 and lived there until his death. Lee was hard working and diligent. He paid his way through college caddying in New York and selling Bibles door-to-door in the Mid-West and Texas during his summers in college. He had an insatiable love of golf and was a dedicated N.C. State Wolfpack supporter. He also loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Parker Hatcher; mother, Martha Nixon Hatcher; son, Brad Hatcher; and brother, Dwight Hatcher. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susan Jackson Hatcher; daughter and son-in-law, Heather Hatcher Griffin and Tripp Griffin; and adored grandchildren, Maggie Griffin, Alex Griffin, and Emma Kate Griffin. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on Oct. 12, from 12 to 3 for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019