Marie Patricia "Pat" McCaffrey Taylor was born on Aug. 1, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY. She was living in Mount Airy at the time of her passing. Throughout life, she always led with the heart and was selfless. After graduating as a Registered Nurse from Brooklyn College in 1951, she continued to share her passion for helping others with her talents as a nurse for 43 years. Marie spent over 35 years in Miramar, Florida, where she raised her 3 surviving children: Robert "Bobby" Taylor (Luisa); Nancy Taylor; Theresa Taylor Gray. Like her life, she knew the beauty was not in the destination but in the journey. This reflected in her avid traveling which led her to meeting her best friend, Robert "Bob" Taylor. Throughout her life she loved being outdoors whether it was going to the beach, riding her bike, taking long walks, or cheering her children at sporting events. She also instilled her love, wisdom, and humor into her grandchildren: Austin Gray (Lindsay); Abbie Gray; Mia, Miranda, Melanie, Melissa and Manuela Taylor and close friend Brian Gray. She is survived by her sister Theresa "Terry" Rizzo; cousin, Betty Grady; 4 nieces, 6 nephews and 2 sisters-in-laws. She was preceded in death by her best friend, Robert "Bob" Taylor; her mom and dad, Edmund and Marie McCaffrey, as well as, her brother and sister, Thomas McCaffrey (Moon) and Maureen Caravello (Joe). Marie spent the past 3 years at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation center where she was loved by wonderful nurses, certified nurse assistants, staff and Mountain Valley Hospice employees. She shared her New York humor with all who cared for her. The family will be announcing a celebration of life in the upcoming months. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you lead with the heart, like their mom, and give to the Trinity Episcopal Church "Staples Fund." This provides food for those in need in Surry County. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020