|
|
RIVER FOREST, IL — Patricia E. Coniglio of River Forest, Illinois, loving wife of Dr. Bernard L. Coniglio Jr., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved mother of Bernard L. (Bobbi) Coniglio III, Beverly (Scott) Mackintosh and Laura (Steven) Schafer; cherished "Nana" of Ben and Malinda Coniglio, Darby and Devon Mackintosh, Samantha, Peyton and Carleigh Schafer. Devoted daughter of the late Mildred and Rush Ayers, sister of four brothers and three sisters; fond aunt of many. Patricia's greatest joy was raising her three children and spoiling her seven grandchildren. She will be remembered for her laughter, generous nature and warm heart. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Unity Church, 2874 Unity Church Road, Ararat, Virginia. Interment to follow in Unity Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia are appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019