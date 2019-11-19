Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Coniglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Coniglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Coniglio Obituary

RIVER FOREST, IL — Patricia E. Coniglio of River Forest, Illinois, loving wife of Dr. Bernard L. Coniglio Jr., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Beloved mother of Bernard L. (Bobbi) Coniglio III, Beverly (Scott) Mackintosh and Laura (Steven) Schafer; cherished "Nana" of Ben and Malinda Coniglio, Darby and Devon Mackintosh, Samantha, Peyton and Carleigh Schafer. Devoted daughter of the late Mildred and Rush Ayers, sister of four brothers and three sisters; fond aunt of many. Patricia's greatest joy was raising her three children and spoiling her seven grandchildren. She will be remembered for her laughter, generous nature and warm heart. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Unity Church, 2874 Unity Church Road, Ararat, Virginia. Interment to follow in Unity Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia are appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -