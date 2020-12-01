Patricia "Pat" Lee Duncan Dickenson, 74, previously of Mount Airy, passed away, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Cone Green Valley Hospital in Greensboro. Mrs. Dickenson was born on Aug. 24, 1946, in Ashe County, to the late Fred Duncan and Avalee Edwards Duncan Atkins. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all and she will be deeply missed. She spent many years working in the banking industry in Surry County. Mrs. Dickenson was preceded in death by her husband, John Calhoun Dickenson Sr. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter and son-in-law, Ellen Dickenson Gimbert and husband Chad of Oak Ridge; son and daughter-in-law, John Calhoun Dickenson Jr, and wife Michele of Pinnacle; grandchildren, Whitney Gimbert Silva and Travis of Holly Springs, Julie Gimbert and Romeo Dilla of Kernersville, John Calhoun Dickenson III, and Hayden Dickenson both of Pinnacle; great-granddaughter, Brinleigh; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ellen and Rocky Carneal of Roanoke, Virginia, Joan and Art Winters of Roanoke; brother and sister-in-law, Fred Duncan and wife Pat of Roanoke; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Pam Dickenson of Galax, Virginia; along with many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Jerry Jamison, of Roanoke; and step-father Munsey Atkins. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Rev. Kent Wise will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.