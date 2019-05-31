Mrs. Patsy Lou Draughn Branch Brinkley Cain, age 82, of Surry County, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born March 2, 1937, in Surry County to the late William Luther and Adabell Scott Draughn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gurney Lonnie Branch, and her second husband, Robert William Brinkley; her sisters, Retha Bennett, Alma Bullins, Thelma Draughn and Helen Baker; her brothers, Robert Draughn, Billy Draughn and Paul Draughn. She is survived by her husband, Julian "Sonny" Cain; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Jerry Hylton; sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Debbie Branch, Tom and Susie Branch, and Kim Kidd; grandchildren, Melissa Davis, Amanda Coalson, Grey Coalson, Elizabeth Branch, Tara (Jonathan) Dalton, Chris Freeman and Christy Freeman; great-grandchildren, Austin Jarrell, Caleb Draughn, Abbigail Draughn and Hannah Coalson. Mrs. Cain was retired from Surry Community College and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, from 2-3 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with Reverend Trent Lyons officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson NC 27017 or to New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 818 Prison Camp Road, Dobson NC 27017. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence of Tom an Susie Branch. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com