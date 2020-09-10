1/
Patsy Fowler
1941 - 2020
Patsy Rae Fletcher Fowler, 79, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Fowler was born in Surry County, on Feb. 28, 1941. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with Pastor Marty Reece officiating. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects may do so on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Skyline Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
