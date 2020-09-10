Patsy Rae Fletcher Fowler, 79, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Fowler was born in Surry County, on Feb. 28, 1941. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with Pastor Marty Reece officiating. Family and friends wishing to pay their respects may do so on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.