Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Santucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Santucci

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patty Santucci Obituary

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Patty Jones Santucci, 54, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born on August 13, 1964 to Louise Hawks Jones and the late Carva "Sonny" Jones. Mrs. Santucci was a loving wife and mother whom will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Rick Santucci; daughters, Nina and Lydia Santucci; a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Joe Santucci. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain with the Rev. Andrew Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.