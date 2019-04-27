PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Patty Jones Santucci, 54, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born on August 13, 1964 to Louise Hawks Jones and the late Carva "Sonny" Jones. Mrs. Santucci was a loving wife and mother whom will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Rick Santucci; daughters, Nina and Lydia Santucci; a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Joe Santucci. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain with the Rev. Andrew Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.