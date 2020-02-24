|
CANA, Va. — Rev. Paul Preston Jones, age 89, passed away at his home Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Rev. Jones was born in Cana, Virginia on July 9, 1930, to the late John David Jones and Lottie Evelyn King Jones. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Oleta Horton Jones, and an infant son; five sisters and two brothers. Rev. Jones is survived by his wife Betty Key Jones of the home; daughter Cynthia Paulette Jones Jackson and son-in-law Thomas M. Jackson Jr., of Galax; grandson Thomas M. Jackson III (Tee) and wife Amy Elizabeth Jackson of Galax; granddaughter Jenna Jackson Morris and husband Matthew Sidney Morris of Smyrna, Georgia; great-grandsons Bryce Thomas Jackson, and Tucker Mark Jackson; one step-daughter; two step-granddaughters; and four step-great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hillsville, at 225 Fulcher Street, Hillsville, with Rev. Ty Harrison and Rev. Robert Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cana, at 15315 Fancy Gap Highway. The family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Hillsville. Flowers are appreciated, however memorial donations may be made to the Paul and Oleta Jones Scholarship Fund at Wytheville Community College, 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville, VA 24382, or to the Children's Playground Fund at First United Methodist Church. P.O. Box 356, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Jones family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020