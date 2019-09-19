Home

Paul Timothy Pruett, 54, of New York, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his home in New York. Born in Mount Airy, on July 1, 1965, Paul is survived by his parents, Marianne and Gary Pruett; one sister, Gail Pruett Theard and husband Leo; one brother, David Pruett and wife Kathy; and one special nephew and three special nieces, Trey Theard and wife LeeAnn and son Chip, Hollis Theard, Kellner Pruett and Meg Pruett. Paul graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1983, Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1987 and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, in 1999. He began his insurance career first with family-owned Blue Ridge/Burke Insurance Agency in Winston-Salem followed by successful positions at Chubb, AIG and AXA XL. Paul will be sorely missed by his family and scores of friends around the world. A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St. in Mount Airy, on Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception and lunch at Cross Creek Country Club, 1129 Greenhill Road, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paul's favorite charity, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Winston-Salem, 200 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC. 27101, The Pruett Family Scholarship Fund, Brantley Risk and Insurance Center, Appalachian State University, Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608 or the .

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
