Mrs. Pauline Dollyhigh Beasley, 91, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Beasley was born April 22, 1927, in Surry County, one of four children born to the late Lacy Harkrader and Mary Janette Blue Dollyhigh. Pauline graduated from White Plains High School in 1945. She married the love of her life, Hassell Elvin Beasley, in 1947, and she worked alongside him in the family business, Beasley Cleaners, for many years. She was a faithful member of Blues Grove Baptist Church, where she had attended since 1939. Mrs. Beasley is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Garnett and Jan Beasley, Terry "Chuck" and Debbie Beasley, and Dale and Lorri Beasley, all of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, Drew and Melissa Beasley, Carla and Craig Wilkins, Ryan Beasley, and Lori and Chad Jones, all of Mount Airy; two great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-stepgrandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Bessie Marshall and Pansy and Tycho Wood Sr., all of Mount Airy; a sister-in-law, Faye Beasley of Mount Airy; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Beasley was preceded in death by her husband, Hassell Elvin Beasley; a sister and brother-in-law, Margie and Robert Wayne Whitaker; and three brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Henry Marshall, Glenn and Margie Beasley, and Cecil "Red" Beasley. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Travis Sechrist and the Rev. Sammy Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, where her body will remain until carried to the church to lie-in-state 30 minutes before the funeral service. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by their extended family, church family, neighbors, and friends, especially Kristi Edwards and Mearl Branch. The family also appreciates Polly Nations and her late husband, Billy, for all the miles they traveled together with Pauline. Additionally, the family would like to express their appreciation to Betty Sue Johnson and her late husband, Eugene, for the many times they transported Pauline to and from church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Blues Grove Baptist Church, c/o Donna Draughn, 3069 Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.