Mrs. Pauline Dallas Chadwell, 95, of Mount Airy, passed away at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was born July 2, 1924, in Neshoba County, MS, to the late Fred Preston and Maudie Iona Threatt Dallas. Mrs. Chadwell is survived by her children, Wayne Chadwell, Belinda Brown and husband Gene, and Rhodonna Chadwell; grandchildren, Heather Gayle Brown and April Brown Fleming and husband James; a sister, Jo Hicks; and a brother, Ed Dallas. A graveside service will be held at Hester's Chapel in Neshoba County, MS, at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020