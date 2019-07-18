Mrs. Pauline Vernon Vaughn, 94, of Cana, Virginia, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Friday, July 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Vaughn; her mother and father, Iva and Jake Vernon; two sons, Gary and Donald Vaughn; a grandson Daniel Leftwich; a sister Eunice Hawks; and brothers, Otis and Early Vernon. Mrs. Vaughn is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Shirley Vaughn and Phyllis and Buddy Easter; one son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Helen Vaughn; six grandchildren and spouses, Emily and Jim Smithson, Jeff Dawson, Robin Leftwich, Penny and Sam Huff, Craig and Jessica Vaughn, Richard and Dianne Vaughn; two step-grandchildren, Brigette Easter and Tony Praiter; nine great-grandchildren; Laurel Smithson, B.J. Smithson, Connor Smithson, Jesse Smithson, Lauren East, Dustin Huff, Andrew Huff, Cora Vaughn, and Bailey Vaughn; two great-great grandchildren, Samantha Huff and Amelia East. Mrs. Vaughn was a faithful member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church where she served many years as a teacher, was a well-known prayer warrior, and as the card lady. She sent cards to those in need of encouragement, as well as any occasion she felt you should receive a card, always including a Bible verse and personal words of care and love. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. David Sechrist and Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Oak ridge Baptist church in Cana, Virginia. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist church cemetery fund, PO Box 747, Cana, VA 24317 or to Gideon International, P.O. Box 1032, Mount Airy, NC 27030. "The family would like to express their appreciation to everyone for their prayers, visits and all acts of kindness shown throughout mothers extended illness. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Galax health and rehab nursing home for the outstanding care mother received." Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.