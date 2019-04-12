Pawnee Poole Todd, age 95, of Mount Airy, formerly of Alleghany County, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County Skilled Nursing in Mount Airy. She was born Feb. 1, 1924, in Alleghany County to the late Vaughn and Mae Evans Poole. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dale Todd; her brother and sister-in-law, Alton and Norma Poole. Pawnee was a devoted mother and wife, living most of her life as a homemaker in the Ennice community. She is survived by two children, her daughter, Sandra Todd Parker and husband Gray of Mount Airy; and her son, Jeral Dale Todd and wife Pat of Dobson; three grandchildren, Nicholas Todd and fiancé Bri Mayes, Tarona Hollingsworth and husband John, Veronica Byars and husband Terry; one step-grandchild, Sam Parker; five great-grandchildren, Kylie Hollingsworth, Haley Todd, Brody Todd, Skyler Byars and Miles Byars; five step-great-grandchildren, Taven Parker, Maelia Parker, Mili Parker, Eleia Mayes and Luke Mayes. The family requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service to celebrate the life of Pawnee at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Saddle Mountain Union Baptist Church with Elder Gwyn Hamm and Brother Hugh Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Saddle Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be to Saddle Mountain Cemetery Fund, c/o Claude Cleary, 2221 Saddle Mtn. Church Road, Ennice, NC 28623. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Northern Hospital of Surry County, especially the Skilled Nursing Unit. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is serving the Todd family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.