Peggy Marie Watson Atkins, age 87, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Atkins was born in Surry County on Sept. 21, 1932, to the late Dixie Allen Watson and the late Mary Jenny Jarvis Watson. Peggy was a faithful member of Blues Grove Baptist Church and loved by many. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Harm Atkins; sisters, Faye Thore, Betty Jo Alexander, Edith Vernon; brothers, Dixie Watson Jr., Ray Watson and Guy Watson; sister-in-law, Ruby Watson. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kimberly Atkins, Kay Senter and husband, Mark; sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Dixie Atkins, Kenneth and Carlene Atkins; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Watson and Loretta Watson; brothers-in-law, Alfred Vernon and Ed Alexander. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Travis Seachrist and Rev. Terry Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the church beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody-Davis Funeral Service is serving the Atkins family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020